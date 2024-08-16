Edwards expects Luton winger to complete his move to Turkish side Antalyaspor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attacker to leave Luton in the next few days

Luton winger Andros Townsend is expected to complete his transfer to Turkish Süper Lig side Antalyaspor in the coming days according to Hatters boss Rob Edwards.

The 33-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer back in October 2023, after admitting he was almost forced to retire having been unable to find a new club following his release from Everton in the summer having not played for around 18 months due to a serious Achilles injury suffered while at Goodison Park. However, Luton brought him in to bolster their Premier League squad, as the former England international went on to play 27 times in the top flight, with one goal and three assists.

Despite penning a long-term contract in January, Townsend only started six matches after Christmas and had played more of a peripheral role in pre-season, before getting the final 10 minutes in Town’s 4-1 Championship defeat to Burnley on Monday evening. Rumours had persisted that Townsend was on his way out from the Hatters in the last few weeks, with Sportsdigitale journalist Reşat Can Özbudak reporting he was having a medical in Turkey.

Hatters winger Andros Townsend is on his way out of Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking to the press today, Edwards confirmed the move should nearly be completed for the ex-Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur attacker, saying: “Yes, I think it looks like it’s in the process now of going through. One or two little bumps in the road, I don’t know all the details of it at the moment, but it’s a move that I think suits both.

“I think Andros wants to play football, but I couldn’t guarantee him the time that he probably wants and then with the intensity of this game and how we play, the number of games in the Championship as well, it’s probably a good fit for him to get something elsewhere, so it was a real two-way conversation. We came to the same point between the two of us, so that was how the conversation went and how the decision was made, it was really very mutual.

"Andros has an opportunity now to maybe prolong his career and you know what the intensity of this league is like, it’s relentless, forty six games. Andros is brilliant, but he’s been really honest with himself as well and how he really feels he can help us going forward. I’ve got nothing but admiration for him and thanks for him, what he’s done while he’s been at the club and once it all goes through of course we wish him well, but it’s probably a nice little fit for both parties. The Championship is tough and the way he’s managing his body as well, it’s the right thing for him.”

On just what the hugely experienced Townsend has offered to the Hatters during his brief stint in Bedfordshire, Edwards added: “Andros has been great. He keeps himself to himself, but the way he goes about his business is very professional. The lads will always see someone who’s very dedicated and military in his recovery or his preparation. He tries to do everything he can to be in the best condition possible, but he’s quite a quiet guy, who will speak up when needed. I think it’s more about how he goes about his business, that’s probably the biggest bit of learning that people will take from him being around.”

