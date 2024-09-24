Edwards expects new signing to be an instant favourite with Hatters fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Luton boss Rob Edwards has predicted that on-loan midfielder Tom Krauß will become an instant fans favourite after his impressive debut for the Hatters on Saturday.

The former German U21 international was thrown on with an hour gone of Town's Championship contest with Sheffield Wednesday, playing a huge role in the hosts overturning a 1-0 deficit to eventually triumph 2-1 thanks to two late goals from fellow replacement Carlton Morris. Quickly snapping into tackles and giving Luton the urgency they had been missing, Krauß then acted as a cheerleader to get the Kenilworth Road End going having won a corner, the home fans responding to the demands of their on-loan Mainz midfielder.

He kept the ball well too, barely misplacing any of his 20 passes attempted, making one successful tackle as well and discussing his promising display afterwards, Edwards said: “He’s going to be a fans favourite isn’t he, you can see that already. I thought his intensity straight away, snapping into challenges, getting fans going, celebrating winning a throw-in, things like that and everyone reacted off that, so really pleased.

Midfielder Tom Krauß gets on the ball for the Hatters against Sheffield Wednesday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"It’s only what we’ve seen this week in training and we were excited to get him on the pitch, unveil him and he’ll remember his debut here for a long time now, being on the pitch when we turned it around.”

Asked about his instant popularity and geeing the supporters up before Town took their set-piece, Krauß himself added: “Hopefully, I do everything for the fans, for the club. It’s really important to me that the fans are behind us, because we need the fans and when you do something like that, the fans love that. But I do that when we need the fans, when we need goals. I'm a really aggressive player and I like that.”