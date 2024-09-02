Edwards explains why he took Luton defender off at half time against QPR

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fit-again Burke replaced at the break by Mengi

Hatters boss Rob Edwards explained why he took off defender Reece Burke at half time during Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers.

The centre half, who turned 28 today, was making his first league start of the season for Luton having got through the opening 45 minutes against the same opponents in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat at Loftus Road. Having looked strong as Town were able to take a 1-0 lead through to the break thanks to Jimmy Dunne’s own goal, Burke, who didn’t feature at all in pre-season due to an injury sustained against his former club West Ham United in April, then didn’t reappear for the second period, with Teden Mengi on in his place.

Asked why it was that Burke, who also made the trip to Preston North End the previous weekend, where remained on the bench, was withdrawn at the interval, Edwards said: “He’s fine, but remember he’s been out for a long time and he played 45 in midweek. Three days later, three games in six days is difficult for Burkey.

Reece Burke shoots for goal during Luton's 2-1 defeat to QPR on Friday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"He was playing really well but blowing a little bit as well and I just wanted to protect him as the last thing I want is another injury in that department. He was doing well, so it was to protect him, but I also felt their counter-attacking threat and the speed they’ve got on that last line, when they do go quick, Teden would be a good one to deal with that as well. So it was two-fold.”

With Burke off the pitch, Town’s defence fell apart twice in the space of three minutes during the second period as new signing Mark McGuinness was caught under a long ball, allowing Michael Frey to bully his way through, get the better of Mengi and then find Nicolas Madsen to make it 1-1 on the hour mark.

Moments later and Luton found themselves behind, Frey left completely unmarked to hammer a volley beyond Thomas Kaminski as with four games of the season gone, Town are now left second bottom in the Championship on one point, one of five teams who are still yet to triumph this term. It led to a mixed reaction at the final whistle, as asked if there was a hangover from the Hatters’ time in the Premier League, where they only won six games, tasting defeat on 24 occasions, Edwards added: “It seems that way at the moment as I’m saying the same sorts of things and I don’t want to.

"There were a lot of good things, but then we’re losing the game. Last year, some people would be able to take it as you can play well but lose to Villa or Chelsea or Liverpool or Arsenal, or whatever. With all due respect to everyone in this league now, we’re not going to get that. People are going to say well that’s not good enough and we’ve got to own it. I can’t keep saying the same things, we’ve got to make sure we turn things into results.”