Edwards explains why it was important to extend Luton keeper's stay with the Hatters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New deal for experienced stopper Shea

​Luton boss Rob Edwards felt it was important to retain a number of the players who have helped the Hatters climb up the footballing echelon when deciding to extend goalkeeper James Shea’s contract at the club last week.

The 32-year-old, who had spells with Needham Market and Harrow Borough following his release by Arsenal in 2013, signed for the Town as a free agent in the summer of 2017 after spending three years with AFC Wimbledon. He has played 108 times in total for the Hatters since then, winning three promotions from League Two to the Premier League, as he picked up the Golden Glove award when Luton claimed the League One title back in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third choice behind Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul this season, Shea was rewarded for his lengthy contribution at Kenilworth Road with a first ever top flight outing when coming off the bench for the final 15 minutes of Town’s last game of the campaign against Fulham earlier this month, making a brilliant late save from Cottagers’ midfielder Tom Cairney.

Luton keeper James Shea - pic: Liam Smith

Although Luton ultimately went down and now currently have four goalkeepers on their books, as they face a decision over the future of Jack Walton, who helped Dundee United win the Scottish Championship during his loan stint at Tannadice this term, Edwards was eager to have Shea on board once more. Speaking to the club’s official website on why that was, he said: “Sheasy is another brilliant person who sets an example to everyone with his work ethic and character.