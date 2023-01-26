Edwards explains why it was the right thing to let a frustrated Macey move to Portsmouth

Matt Macey in action for Luton during pre-season

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt it was the right thing to do on a personal level when allowing keeper Matt Macey to join Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season recently.

The 28-year-old had returned to the Hatters for a second spell from Scottish Premier League side Hibernian in the summer, but barring one Carabao Cup outing against Newport County, hadn’t been in the starting line-up.

Macey had even dropped out of the match-day squad in recent weeks too, with Harry Isted taking his place, which saw Edwards sanction his departure for Fratton Park.

It has been a fine move for the former Arsenal and Plymouth stopper so far, with a clean sheet on his debut against Exeter City on Saturday, making three excellent saves during the 2-0 victory.

He followed that up with another shut-out in midweek, John Mousinho’s side winning 2-0 at a Fleetwood team containing Luton attacker Admiral Muskwe, with Macey denying his club-mate at the start of the second period from close range, before ex-Hatter Joe Morrell was dismissed for the visitors after picking up two bookings,

It means that Edwards will look to bring in another keeper ahead of the deadline passing and going into more detail on why he allowed Macey to leave, he said: “There’s obviously a human side to is as well and there’s an element of frustration.

"He’s come to the club and he hasn’t got the game time that he felt that he wanted.

"It’s hard because that position is tough, one position and there’s always a lot of competition for it.

"He was really keen to play, he made that very, very clear and he’d been working hard and had been really good around the place.

"I felt it was the right thing to do to let him get some games.

