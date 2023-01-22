Cauley Woodrow missed Saturday's 2-0 win at Wigan with a calf injury

Hatters boss Rob Edwards doesn’t expect strikers Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow to be out for too long after both missed the 2-0 victory at Wigan Athletic yesterday.

Leading scorer Morris was already a doubt having been absent from the 2-1 FA Cup success at the same venue in midweek, a game in which Woodrow had scored his second goal for the club.

Advertisement

However, neither made the match-day squad at the DW Stadium as Luton recorded a fourth league win from five attempts, with fellow forwards Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo on target in either half.

Explaining why they didn’t feature, Edwards said: “Carlton is progressing really well and shouldn’t be long at all from his calf strain.

“Cauley has got a very similar injury which is really disappointing.

"He didn't feel anything on Tuesday night, did really well, got through the whole game, scored, but he wasn't able to do the work two days ago, he just felt it was a bit sore.

Advertisement

“He had a scan, a similar sort of injury to Carlton so I don’t think it’ll be long.

"But what I’m pleased with is even without those two, really important players for us, the two forwards stepped up today and delivered.

Advertisement