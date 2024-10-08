Edwards faces a 'horrible' wait to face Watford after insipid display at Blades

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters chief knows Town have to be so much better against Hornets

Luton boss Rob Edwards described it as ‘horrible’ that his side now face a fortnight off before having the chance to get Saturday's insipid 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United out of their system.

The Hatters produced an inept and confused display at Bramall Lane, giving Chris Wilder’s side, who have reacted far better to relegation from the Premier League, one of the easiest victories they will have this season, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi waltzing through twice to score in either half. The result means Town now got into the international break sitting fourth bottom in the Championship table, with five defeats from their opening nine games, as they are just a point away from relegation zone, despite setting out to win the league at the start of the campaign.

In fact, Luton won’t get the opportunity to show a reaction until going up against their fiercest rivals Watford at Kenilworth Road, Tom Cleverley’s having been hit and miss themselves of late, losing three out of six fixtures, although recovering to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on Saturday and climb to sixth place in the standings.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Liam Smith

The Hertfordshire club will be out to restore some pride after losing 2-0 at Kenilworth Road during their last visit, as discussing having to kick their heels instead of being able to try and swiftly put things right, Edwards said: “We’re going to need to come together, stick together, work hard and it’s only us that can fix it.

"We've got quite a while to think about it as well which is horrible, but when we next get back out on the pitch, we can get around them again, we can start to try and hopefully feel better about the situation as there’ll be some good work going on, that’s all we can do. There’ll be a lot of people feeling like me up and down the country over the next couple of weeks, but what we’ve got now is some time to work and fix some of the issues.”

On whether it was a plus going up against a Hornets side who the fans will expect nothing less than a massive performance containing fight, heart and desire, something that was quite clearly lacking against United, Edwards, who himself was sacked by Watford after just 10 games in charge back in September 2022, added: “I see it as an opportunity for us. There’s no excuse in that one there, to not win challenges, not compete, not win duels, so we can go after that these next couple of weeks.”