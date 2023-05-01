Edwards fairly happy with Rovers point although admitted he did have words with Town's players at half time

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he had some stern words with his players at half time during their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

An end-to-end opening 45 minutes saw both sides create chances, Town going close through Jordan Clark and Carlton Morris, although the hosts missed a number of good opportunities themselves, with Ethan Horvath also saving from Joe Rankin-Costello.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It saw Edwards administer a talking to in the dressing room, the Hatters then instantly taking the lead through Tom Lockyer.

Town boss Rob Edwards

Rovers bagged a late point, Hayden Carter powering home from Sorba Thomas’s corner, as Edwards said: “We knew what was coming, because the crowd are up for it and they know really they had to win.

"They’re not out of it yet mathematically, but they needed to win, so we knew what was coming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There were some words at half time, but I’m just really pleased with the reaction.

“Overall, a draw might have been a fair result, but after going 1-0 up and then conceding late to a set-piece is a bit disappointing for all of us.

"The game as a whole, we didn’t start well, reacted brilliantly at half time, and deservedly went 1-0 up.

"To not see it out was a little bit frustrating, but overall, really pleased, lots of good things.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We were able to get minutes into a few others, able to protect one or two others, it still keeps momentum going.

"We performed well, especially in the second half, so I’m okay, I’m fairly happy, but then knowing there’s more there as well."

After the break, Luton appeared to be in control of proceedings, even able to make five changes, as they managed to hold on until Carter broke their resistance.

They almost lost it in stoppage time, Sammie Szmodics powering a brilliant volley against the woodwork, as Edwards added: “There was some defending to do, we hit the bar, they hit the bar with a fantastic strike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There were chances at either end, but I thought we do those things generally pretty well.

"We had made a number of changes by the time we conceded, so I think it’s a learning curve for us as well.

"I’ll take the responsibility for that, but then we’ve got to make sure as a group and the players that are out there as well, that we switch on in those key moments when it’s loud and there’s a lot going on.

"We might have made a change, it is difficult and they loaded the box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was a good delivery, it was a good goal from their point of view, but of course, any goal you concede, we could do better from our point of view.