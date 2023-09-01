Edwards: Fans who don't want Luton and Kenilworth Road in the Premier League need to deal with it!

Luton boss Rob Edwards insists that anyone who doesn’t want the Hatters and Kenilworth Road to be part of the Premier League this season needs to ‘deal with it’ as he wants to ensure his side aren’t just ‘tourists’ in the top flight.

Town host a game in the highest tier of English football for the first time since April 1992 this evening as they go up against an in-form West Ham United

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the campaign starting, there were some football followers who didn’t think the Hatters would add anything to what is considered the best league in the world, but when asked whether he had heard any naysayers, speaking in his pre-match press conference, Edwards said: “Probably, but it doesn't matter, we’re here!

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"Some would think it’s a nice romantic story, some would have liked a nice big stadium and a team that’s been there before, I just think it’s a great story.

"To be honest I don't think about it, probably some people do, but we’re here, so deal with it.

“We’re on the way up, we’re enjoying it and we’ve got to feel like that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve had a couple of defeats, but I just feel a really good vibe around the place and we’re learning and we’ve got to enjoy this,

"It doesn’t mean we’re here just to be tourists and we want to go back, I’m not saying that.

"We want to compete and I believe in the group we’ve got, but I’m aiming to enjoy this season as much as possible.”

On whether it was something he would bring to his pre-match meetings to gee his team up this term, Edwards continued: “No, it’s not something I use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’ve got our own motivations and we don't really need to use anything else.

"The players want to show what they're about, we want to compete and we want to win football matches, so I don't need to use anything more.”

With the game being played under the lights this evening, Edwards felt that would only increase what is already a hugely momentous occasion for all those connected to the club.

He added: “It adds a little bit of spice, there's always a really good atmosphere on a night game so I'm hoping for and expecting something a little bit special.

“There is something romantic and special about our place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It could be because I’m biased as I’m here and got such a strong connection to the club.