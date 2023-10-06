Edwards feels Luton striker is showing he deserves to be in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Town boss Rob Edwards believes that striker Carlton Morris is showing he belongs in the Premier League after a fine start to life in the top flight.

The 27-year-old, who had never played at this level before the start of the season, was up and running in his first game, netting a penalty during a 4-1 opening day defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He then managed another from the spot as Luton drew 1-1 with Wolves recently, before notching a third when the Hatters won 2-1 at Everton on Saturday, sending a wonderful side-footed half volley beyond England international Jordan Pickford and into the net.

Although he couldn’t follow that up by scoring in his third successive match against Burnley on Tuesday night, sending two headers wide of the target, when discussing Town’s leading scorer, Edwards said: “I’m very confident with a number of the players that they can make the step up.

"Carlton’s done well, there's more that all the players can do to start improving, but he's certainly shown really good moments that he looks like he belongs at the level.

"I think like a lot of strikers do, he's got a real inner belief and an inner confidence in a nice way, in a humble way, that yes, I believe I should be here now.

"He’s at a great age, an experienced player, one of the best players in the Championship last year and deserves his moment now.

"He’s started well and we’re going to keep pushing him and challenging him to keep improving.”

Asked how he was finding the top tier of English football, having played in League Two, League One, Championship and the Scottish Premiership ahead of the current campaign, Morris himself added: “It’s good, I back my ability, humbly of course, but it’s best league in the world in my opinion.

"It’s a really tough test every week, but I like testing myself.