Edwards felt every kind of emotion during Luton's thrilling 4-4 draw with Magpies

Hatters boss Rob Edwards admitted he felt absolutely every emotion going during his side’s unbelievable 4-4 draw at Newcastle United this afternoon.

The Town chief saw the visitors fall behind early on when Sean Longstaff scored, only for Gabe Osho to level. Eddie Howe’s team then led again, Longstaff scoring his second, before Ross Barkley made it 2-2. After the break, the Hatters were in dreamland, Carlton Morris converting from the spot and Elijah Adebayo putting Town 4-2 in front.

However, Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes found the net to draw Newcastle level with 20 minutes still to go, as Luton managed to hang on and make sure they left with something, Chiedozie Ogbene almost winning it in the 98th minute.

Asked to sum up his feelings, Edwards said: “Mixed. Very, very proud, pleased with the performance, we came here to win the game and be brave, which we were. Loads of character, resilience and quality to get back into the game after going behind twice and then after going two goals up, tinged with a little bit of disappointment that we couldn’t see it out.

"But I’ve got to respect the opposition and the quality of the players that we’re coming up against, once they got that third goal back there was still quite a lot of time on the clock and the almost inevitable happened. They got that equaliser and then I was pleased with our character and resilience and then actually some quality to keep it at 4-4 and then keep playing.