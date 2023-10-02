Edwards felt it 'fitting' that history-making Mpanzu had such a big role in Luton's first Premier League victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town boss Rob Edwards felt it was ‘fitting’ that history-making midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes as Luton earned their first ever Premier League victory courtesy of a 2-1 success at Everton on Saturday.

The 29-year-old has already achieved a feat no other has this term as after moving to Kenilworth Road back in December 2013 when the Hatters were in the Conference, is the only player to go through the divisions from non-league to the top flight with the same club.

With Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris on target to seal a first ever win at this level since the division was rebranded back in 1992, it means Mpanzu has now enjoyed victories in the Conference, League Two, League One, Championship and Premier League, plus the Beds Senior Cup, FA Trophy, Checkatrade Trophy, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu battles for possession with Amadou Onana at Goodison Park - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

The ex-West Ham youngster had found himself out of the starting line-up since the opening day 4-1 defeat at Brighton, as loan signing Albert Sambi Lokonga had been preferred alongside Marvelous Nakamba in the double pivot berth that Edwards has introduced since Fulham away, .

However, with the Arsenal midfielder now out injured for the foreseeable future, it meant Mpanzu was called upon to start at Goodison Park and put in a massive shift on Merseyside as the visitors emerged triumphant.

Discussing his performance, Edwards said: “I thought he was brilliant, I thought he was absolutely brilliant.

"Such personality, real good understanding, works so, so hard, as he always does, and yes, another one who covered every blade of grass.

"He came in seamlessly after not starting for a few weeks, and it was nice.

"It was probably fitting that he played a real big part in our first Premier League win.”

Speaking about his performance on social media, @Flynnisone said: “Solid game from Pelly.

"It will be a long season, with spells out of it and spells in the side, but I am - like most - In awe of what a good 'un can achieve in the right job with the right people.