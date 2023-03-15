Edwards felt Luton should have won by more after witnessing 'one-way traffic' during first half of Robins victory

Carlton Morris heads home the only goal of the game against Bristol City

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt his side could and should have beaten Bristol City by more than the 1-0 victory they secured this evening.

After securing their last four victories by a single goal, it looked like the Hatters were in for a profitable night when Carlton Morris rose to plant his header into the net from Cody Drameh’s magnificent cross on just five minutes.

However, they couldn’t add a second, Elijah Adebayo denied by a goal-line clearance and visiting keeper Max O’Leary, as was Luke Berry.

The Robins stopper made a terrific save from Morris after the break, but Luton were never seriously threatened, Ethan Horvath making two routine stops from Alex Scott and his former team-mate Harry Cornick.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “I thought the performance in the first half was excellent.

"We were on the front foot, we were a real threat, created big chances, and everything that we want to be, we were.

“They remained a threat on the counter attack and we had to manage that, but I thought the first half was pretty much one way traffic.

"As we all know, two halves of football are never exactly the same and then when we didn’t get that second goal, they can gain a little bit of confidence and belief from that, then we all know we’ve got to make sure that we see the game out.

“We still had a couple of big chances in the second half, a great save from Carlton’s header and we got into some good areas, but as a team we defend really, really well, and we had to show that at the end of the game.

“Probably everyone in the stadium is thinking the same (Luton should be winning by more) and the Bristol City fans are thinking the opposite, ‘we’ve got away with it a little bit, and maybe we’ll get a chance,’ but luckily anything that came at Ethan was pretty much straight at Ethan.

“The defenders blocked and ran, the midfielders won the second ball and did the basics well and our strikers ran their socks off.