Edwards felt Luton were 'a little bit off it' despite knocking Trotters out in replay
Luton boss Rob Edwards felt it was a case of job done for his Town side in their FA Cup third round replay victory over League One Bolton Wanderers this evening.
The Hatters ran out 2-1 winners at the Toughsheet Stadium courtesy of goals from Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene, to book a place in the fourth round against either Everton or Crystal Palace. Although the visitors made far heavier weather of it than they might have done, missing a host of chances in the first half, and then being forced to dig in late when the Trotters came on strong, they managed to just have enough to see off their hosts.
Speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “We took our foot off the gas at certain moments, we also did it in the previous game and you can’t do that, we’re not good enough to do that. Bolton could have punished us, they could have easily got something from the game in the end as we were a little bit off it, but at the same time I thought there was lots of good play in there, especially in the first half.
"We had some chances, but were a bit sloppy in the final third as well. When we went 2-1 up they probably had a bit too much of the game for my liking, but naturally we go into a little bit of a let’s not lose this position that we’re in. There were lots there to like, but too many things that I was a little bit frustrated with. But it was about winning, that was what I challenged them to do before the game, so I can’t fault them too much.”