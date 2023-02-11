Edwards felt Luton's first half showing at Sky Blues was the best Town have played since he took over

Town boss Rob Edwards watches on at Coventry

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt his side’s first half performance during their 1-1 draw with Coventry this afternoon was the best he had seen from his side since taking charge at Kenilworth Road.

Ahead inside 60 seconds through Tom Lockyer’s instinctive close range finish, the Hatters could have had more, working the ball out of their half wonderfully well at times, with Amari’i Bell and Alfie Doughty constant threats on either flank.

However, they just couldn’t find that telling pass to one of Elijah Adebayo or Carlton Morris, the Sky Blues eventually levelling on the stroke of half time, when Gabe Osho pushed Viktor Gyokeres in the box and Matty Godden rifled home the spot-kick.

After the interval, Cauley Woodrow was denied by a wonderful save from home stopper Ben Wilson, his close range header acrobatically tipped away, with another effort blocked too, as asked if a draw had been the fair result, Edwards said: “Maybe on possession, but big chances, I would say we deserved it.

“It’s a very difficult place to come, as we all know, they’re a good team, with very good individual players, and they’re very well coached as well.

“They’ve got a real clear identity, a clear way of playing, which they’ve been doing now for a number of years and been successful at it as well.

“So I’m not disappointed at all, but based on our big chances today, maybe we could have deserved it.

“He’s (Woodrow) getting the chances, which is great, fantastic saves and blocks, so I’ve got no problems, as long as we’re working the keeper and they’re on target then great.

“But in the first half I think we played the best we’ve played since we’ve been in, I thought we looked a real threat, got behind them well.

“Amari’i and Alfie were really dangerous, and when we got into those areas, we just needed that final bit.

“I know we've talked about that before, but what was really pleasing today was the build up and the structure of the team in getting to those chances , I thought the wide players were really, really threatening.”

On whether Town needed more players making runs into the area, Edwards added: “I’ll have to look back at the coverage in the box and see the numbers, but I do want us to be better at picking people out now and not the keeper's hands or whatever it might be.

“ But I saw lots of good things and think that’s why 3,000 or so brilliant fans were happy at the end.