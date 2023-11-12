Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards felt his side’s second half performance in their 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday showed once more that they have what it takes to compete with the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

Following an opening 45 minutes in which the hosts had the better of things in terms of possession, particularly during the early stages, with visiting stopper Thomas Kaminski making a stunning close range stop from striker Rasmus Hojland, the visitors couldn’t really get a kick at times.

They did grow into it though, Carlton Morris’s header well saved by Andre Onana as Town managed once more to go into the break on level terms.

Thomas Kaminski does well to prevent Alejandro Garnacho from scoring against Luton - pic: Liam Smith

After the interval, they were breached on 65 minutes when Victor Lindelof scored from close range on 59 minutes, as Town did enjoy far more of the ball in their attempts to level, Ross Barkley firing over, with the hosts even delaying their goal kicks in the latter stages to preserve the three points.

Although Town have now gone six matches without a victory in the top flight, after pushing the Red Devils close during that second period, Edwards said: “I’m disappointed not to get anything from the game.

“The assessment is United clearly dominated the opening stages, the early exchanges were them with the ball.

“We rode our luck a little bit, Thomas Kaminski made a couple of cracking saves, did his job but did it very, very well as I’ve been saying, for Luton Town and a lot of teams, not everyone, you come to Old Trafford, you need your goalkeeper at times.

"So it was really important for us to be in the game as we were at half time.

”That being said we retained a little bit of a threat and grew into the half, Carlton had a good opportunity, a good header, good save, one or two moments from set-pieces, but nil-nil at half time, we were pleased with.

"We adjusted one or two things, I thought the second half performance, possession, bravery with the ball, it was almost level and for us to be doing that here at Manchester United is pretty special.

"It shows that we’re building and progressing in the most difficult league on the biggest stage, there’s a lot to be proud of.

"Different reasons first half and second half, I think when we had more of the ball, they got more numbers back and it’s hard for us to break them down, speed the game up and create chances.

"It’s good for us to get a little bit of control, but then harder to create.

"I’m disappointed with how we’ve conceded and ultimately that’s what’s cost us.

"We’re coming here talking about a moment, a set-piece, second and third phase dropping to Lindelof when we’ve got to be still touch tight, aware of people when the ball is somewhere else.

"It could drop to anyone and we’ve got to make sure that in in those chaotic moments we just deal with that.