Edwards felt new Town signing was United's best player ahead of Luton's Championship victory

Luton boss Rob Edwards was thrilled to make Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene his first signing of the summer transfer window after admitting the forward was a player he had feared the most when coming up against the Millers last term.

Town were able to keep the Republic of Ireland international quiet at the AESSEAL New York Stadium when the two teams met in April, restricting the Nigerian-born attacker to just one off-target attempt in their 2-0 win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, with nine goals in all competitions, plus scoring for his country in a 3-2 victory over Latvia, Edwards believes Ogbene can be a real threat when Luton take to the Premier League in under two months.

He told the club’s official website: “Chieo is a really exciting addition and is someone we’ve liked for a while.

“We got to look at him a lot last season in preparing to play against him and his Rotherham team, and in my opinion he was their best and most threatening player.

“We actually did a reasonable amount of work on stopping him as well as part of our game planning, so you know when you are doing that, he should be on a list for possible recruitment."

Advertisement

Advertisement

On just what the forward, who bagged eight goals in 39 Championship outings for a struggling Rotherham side that managed to stay up by finishing 19th last season, will bring to Luton, Edwards continued: “We know we are going to need some real athleticism in the Premier League, and he knows how to use it.

New Hatters signing Chiedozie Ogbene - pic: David Horn (PRiME Media Images)

"He’s flexible, and he’s going to be able to play through the middle as a forward, but also as a wide one, if we wanted to play with wide forwards.

"He can play a couple of positions.

“Chieo also brings experience of top level football.

"He’s an Irish international and he’s played in some high level games and done well in them, particularly against France who are one of the best nations in the world.”

Edwards also spoke extremely highly of Ogbene’s character as well, which will be vital when getting to work with his new team-mates next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “He’s still at a good age where he’s willing to learn and he’s a fantastic human being, we had a brilliant chat and I just loved his personality.

“He’s humble, he comes from a great family background and he’s had to work extremely hard to get where he is now, to get a crack in the Premier League.