Town midfielder Jordan Clark scored his second goal of the season at Middlesbrough

New Luton boss Rob Edwards suffered late, late heartache during his first game in charge of the Hatters, as Middlesbrough substitute Matt Crooks scored a stoppage time winner to ensure the visitors left Teesside empty-handed.

It had looked like Town, reduced to 10 men for the final 17 minutes once Amari'i Bell was sent off for a second yellow card would hold on for a battling point, before Crooks, who had missed a glorious chance moments earlier, volleyed home the winner in the first of five added on minutes.

Edwards had gone with an unchanged side from Town's last game before the international break, a 1-1 draw against Rotherham, as World Cup duo Ethan Horvath and Tom Lockyer were both available and included.

Tommy Smith put one ambitious well effort off target early on for Boro, Alfie Doughty going far closer for the visitors, his 20-yard angled drive flashing narrowly over.

With both sides showing clear and obvious signs of ring-rust from their time off for the World Cup, a number of passes going astray, Bell and Doughty's continued troubles in containing Isiah Jones, the latter eventually booked for a foul, the only real moments worth writing about in the early stages.

It then came as something of a real surprise when, on 33 minutes, Luton took the lead with a goal of real quality, completely out of keeping with the rest of the match.

Taking a quick free kick, Clark received the ball back and nutmegged Jonny Howson, also beating Hayden Hackney before unleashing a superb left-footer from 20 yards that beat the despairing dive of Zack Steffen and nestled into the corner.

However, Boro were unbowed by falling behind, Jones beating Doughty with ease inside the area to rifle over before they were level on 38 minutes when the ball was worked wide to Ryan Giles on the left, his pinpoint cross met by a downward header from Chuba Akpom giving Horvath no chance.

Dael Fry put an effort wide as the hosts looked to go into the break with the advantage, but Town were able to keep them from doing so.

After the break, Luton might have gone back in front with their first attack, Doughty's deep free kick met on the run by Lockyer, but he could only volley disappointingly wide with just Steffen to beat.

Moments later and the hosts had their own opportunity, Jones' flick allowing Akpom to race into the box, his fierce attempt clipping the point of post and bar.

Midway through the half, Luton almost had their advantage back as they timed their press on Steffen to perfection, the on-loan Manchester City keeper more than happy to invite players on when in possession, this time Alan Campbell charging his clearance down, as it rebounded into the side-netting.

Edwards made his first changes with Harry Cornick and Luke Freeman on for Adebayo and Campbell, but Luton were then down to 10 men for the final 17 minutes, Bell, who had looked a candidate for an early bath from the moment he fouled Jones in the first half, receiving one from Gavin Ward.

How much contact on the flier remains debatable, but with the defender finding himself in the last chance saloon following a number of minor offences, his luck ran out when catching his opponent on the touch-line.

With Duncan Watmore introduced from the bench, the ex-Sunderland attacker fashioned some space inside the area and saw his low drive well gathered by Horvath.

Boro remained patient in their approach, skipper Jonny Howson teed up to arrow over from just inside the the area with five minutes left.

They should really have sewn up the three points moments later when Giles delivered an an excellent low cross that picked out the completely unmarked Crooks, but he could only lift his shot over the bar from eight yards out.

He made no mistake in stoppage time though, as although Luton looked to have cleared their lines from a free kick, the ball back in rebounded into his path, and this time he made no mistake.

Boro: Zack Steffen, Isaiah Jones, Ryan Giles, Dael Fry, Riley McGree (Duncan Watmore 72), Tommy Smith, Jonathan Howson (C), Marcus Forss (Matt Crooks 83), Darragh Lenihan, Chuba Akpom (Malik Dijksteel 90), Hayden Hackney.

Subs not used: Liam Roberts, Alex Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Malik Dijksteel, Patrick McNair.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty, James Bree, Tom Lockyer (C), Gabe Osho , Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell (Luke Freeman 66), Jordan Clark (Luke Berry 83), Elijah Adebayo (Harry Cornick 66), Carlton Morris (Cameron Jerome 83).

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Louie Watson, Casey Pettit.

Referee: Gavin Ward.

Booked: Bell 26, Lockyer 56.

Sent off: Bell 73.