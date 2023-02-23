Edwards frustrated to lose 'outstanding' Lockyer as Hatters defender is suspended for Blues clash

Luton boss Rob Edwards admits it will be a blow to lose ‘outstanding’ centre half Tom Lockyer for this weekend’s trip to Birmingham City, due to the defender’s one match suspension.

The Welsh international has been a huge part of the Hatters’ defensive backbone this season starting all 11 league matches under Edwards and Luton’s last 23 in the Championship.

However, that run will come to an end on Saturday when he sits out the contest after being sent off against Burnley last time out.

Tom Lockyer is suspended for Saturday's match with Birmingham

With 12 minutes remaining and the scores goalless, Gabe Osho was adjudged to have handled Vitinho’s flick in the area, Lockyer shown yellow by referee Jeremy Simpson for his complaints about the decision.

The 28-year-old then continued his verbal volley after Ashley Barnes had scored the spot-kick, earning a quickfire second yellow from the official, and a first red of his Luton career, his last dismissal coming when at Bristol Rovers in September 2017.

It means Lockyer will have miss the trip to St Andrew’s on Saturday, before returning when Luton host Millwall on Tuesday night, but Edwards wasn’t about to criticise one of his top performers, saying: “Of course it’s frustrating, he’s been an outstanding performer for us, but it’s football and suspensions do happen.

"Like I said after the game, emotions run high.

"He was in the game, he was in the moment and yes, he’ll learn from that, but I’m not going to come on here and knock him one bit.

"He’s passionate, he showed that passion and I think actually the situation could have been handled a little bit better if I'm being honest anyway from the referee’s point of view.

"So we’re missing him, but we've got really good options in that area, and it's an opportunity for other people.

“No-one wants to miss any football, he's been really consistent and he’ll be frustrated as we are as well but he's got to support us now.

"He's been really good in training this week and he's got to make sure he's right and ready to come back in.