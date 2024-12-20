Edwards 'full of relief' as Luton leave it late to beat Rams in stoppage time

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Town defeat Derby County at Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Rob Edwards admitted he was left feeling ‘full of relief’ after seeing his side somehow come from behind to beat Derby County 2-1 at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters had trailed to Kayden Jackson’s header early in the second half, as with 89 minutes on the clock, they appeared destined for a first defeat on home soil since October 23. However, substitute Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu let fly with a volley from just outside the box that flicked off team-mate Tom Holmes to find the net to level.

During stoppage time, when the Rams failed to clear, Elijah Adebayo saw his shot saved by Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Carlton Morris picking up the rebound to see his effort also take a vital deflection to wrongfoot the Rams keeper once more and win it, Kenilworth Road exploding with noise. Afterwards, an exhausted Edwards said: “I’m full of relief, proud of the lads to find a way to win. It was really difficult. I feel for Paul Warne (Derby manager) as well, I know what he’s feeling and going through. A lot of emotions, but relief and just proud of the lads for keeping going and finding a way somehow.

"The pitch is difficult at the moment, we’re up against a team that is organised and physical and lots of free kicks. It’s in the air, hard to get the ball down, no real rhythm, horrible to watch, it was horrible to watch, but a good spirit, subs made an impact. At that stage (last few minutes) I didn't know what to think. I just thought we’d played all our cards and hoped. We know especially here, we can always get a chance. Whether it's a set-piece or whether we can get it out to one of the wide players and get a decent cross in, but you hope.”