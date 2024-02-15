Edwards glad to hear Luton skipper Lockyer could link up with Wales squad ahead of Euro play-off clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton defender Tom Lockyer could link up with the Wales squad ahead of their Euro 2024 play-off clash against Finland next month according to head coach Rob Page.

The 29-year-old has won 16 caps so far, ending a two-and-a-half year wait to represent his country when playing in the international friendly win over Gibraltar back in October, then also having the full 90 minutes as Wales drew 1-1 with Turkey in their Euro Championships qualifying clash a month later. He was also named in the squads for both the 2022 World Cup held out in Qatar and the 2020 Euro Championships staged in England, but didn’t make it on to the pitch during either tournament.

An on-field cardiac arrest when playing for Town against Bournemouth in the Premier League before Christmas means Lockyer is now recovering at home following surgery, although he was well enough to head back to the Brache and meet his Luton team-mates again last month. The popular club captain was also introduced to the Kenilworth Road faithful once more ahead of Town’s 4-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, while he was present once more as the Hatters lost 3-1 at home to Sheffield United on Saturday as well.

Tom Lockyer watches on at Kenilworth Road as Luton are beaten by Sheffield United on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

With Wales facing Finland in Cardiff on March 21, the winner earning a home tie against either Poland or Estonia five days later in the play-off final to reach the tournament in Germany, when speaking to ITV, Page was asked whether the centre half could be invited into the camp ahead of the game. He said: “Yeah, absolutely. Locks is part of the squad and part of the family. There will be conversations to be had, but Locks is always part of our squad.”

It was pleasing news to hear for Town boss Rob Edwards, who believes being around his national team-mates can only help the Hatters skipper, saying: “It's great because he's a top man. I think the more you can be involved in things like that the better. It's great for him because he's such an important person. To us, he’s everything. I know he's been a big part of their squad and their successes over recent times as well, so that’s nice that he’s doing that.”