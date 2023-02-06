Edwards hadn't felt any concerns over home form as Town make it three wins from four at Kenilworth Road

Tom Lockyer makes a clearance against Stoke City on Saturday

Hatters boss Rob Edwards hadn’t felt weighed down by any concerns regarding Town’s home form after making it three wins from four at Kenilworth Road by beating Stoke City 1-0 on Saturday.

A difficult start to the season in front of their own fans saw Luton win just twice from 11 matches, held to seven draws as well, frittering away a lead on four occasions in those games.

However since the new Town chief took over from Nathan Jones in November, Town have beaten Norwich City on Boxing Day, before seeing off Cardiff and then the Potters in the last few days, courtesy of 1-0 wins, regarding back-to-back wins at home for the first time in almost a year.

On Luton’s improved form, Edwards said: “I didn’t feel anything from before, because I wasn't here, so I don't think it was an issue.

“The fans are right at it and with us, and we need them to keep like that.

“I know we’ve got to give them something to shout about, but three league wins in four, and the game we lost we had a right good go against a top team.

"It was an exciting game of football that day against West Brom so everyone can be pleased with how it’s going at the Kenny at the moment.”

Town kept a third successive Championship clean sheet at the weekend too, the first time they had managed to do that in 18 months, when preventing Coventry (5-0), Huddersfield (0-0) and Millwall (2-0) from scoring.

Although the back three of Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer and Amari’i Bell stood firm, Edwards wanted to praise the entire side afterwards, adding: “I thought the defenders were great and this is deadly serious now, because the front two worked so hard and pressed so well, they set that up.

"The midfielders behind them are so honest and they're full of running, they're backing up the forwards’ work and I thought the defenders were brilliant, along with Ethan (Horvath).

"There were some really good individual performances, everyone was at least a seven and a half out of 10, so I’m delighted with that.

"But we've got Gabe (Osho) who’s equally as capable as any of those defenders, Pottsy (Dan Potts) to come back, Sonny’s (Bradley) progressing as well.