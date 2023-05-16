Hatters boss Rob Edwards hailed his players as ‘exceptional’ as they reached the Championship play-off final at Wembley with a magnificent 2-0 win over Sunderland at a frenzied Kenilworth Road.

Despite trailing 2-1 from the first leg, the hosts went about their business to perfection, dominating their opponents from the first whistle, and levelling the tie after just 10 minutes when Gabe Osho scored from a corner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They then took a lead two minutes before the break, Tom Lockyer heading home Alfie Doughty’s pinpoint cross, before keeping their opponents out during the second period to seal a place against either Middlesbrough or Coventry City later this month.

Luton's bench celebrates a goal for the Hatters

With Town having never won the play-offs in six previous attempts, and only ever beating Wrexham in a semi-final tie, speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “Tonight, I thought we were exceptional, it was everything we want to be.

"We’ve got to try and stick to our plan, stick to what we’re good at and we did that tonight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m so proud of the players and so pleased for the supporters and everyone connected with the club.

“It’s been a long, long time, if ever, that we’ve won an EFL play-off game.