Edwards hails Luton's fighting spirit as they hit back from 2-0 to earn a point at the City Ground

Luton boss Rob Edwards was determined to emphasise just how much his players’ refusal to accept they are beaten came to the fore as they hit back from 2-0 down to earn a terrific point at Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Hatters had looked out of it when Chris Wood bagged his second of the afternoon with just 14 minutes to play, nodding a downward header beyond the clutches of Thomas Kaminski.

Town had just made three changes prior to the goal, Ross Barkley, Andros Townsend and Adebayo all entering the fray, with Cauley Woodrow soon following them on to the field shortly afterwards to bolster the visitors’ attacking thrust.

Town boss Rob Edwards celebrates his side's last-gasp 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It worked too, Luton quickly halving the deficit when Chieodozie Ogbene crashed home a volley after a free kick had caused havoc on 83 minutes, before Adebayo took Tom Lockyer’s chip into the area on his chest, outmuscled his marker and prodded beyond Matt Turner in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

There was almost more drama, Wood seeing his hat-trick strike ruled out for a clear offside a few moments later, as speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “I’m really proud of the players today.

"The spirit, the fight and determination they have shown, from the whole group, as we had to make some changes as well and that really pleases me.

"We finish games strongly, we’ve done that, we will never give up.

"We will always keep fighting, keep staying in it.

"If our supporters are standing up and clapping us off, because they can see that we’ve given everything then if we lost I might not be happy, but at least I’ll be able to sleep at night.

"We give everything and fight to the very end,

“We really want to emphasise that, the lads don't give up, they fight, they fight, they fight, they fight to the end.

"We've got to keep doing that as what's the point in being here if you're just going to give up and roll over at 2-0 down?

"That just shows we’re capable of coming back, we’re capable of sticking our hand in the fire and pulling out a result.

"We can lean on that today and we can really use that going forward.

"It doesn’t surprise me, it doesn’t surprise me at all.