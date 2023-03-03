Edwards hails Town's 'character' as Luton hit back to breach a miserly Millwall defence twice

Marvelous Nakamba gets stuck in against Millwall on Tuesday night

Town boss Rob Edwards felt his players showed their undoubted character when coming back to score twice against a miserly Millwall defence on Tuesday night.

The Hatters were trailing 2-0 with seven minutes of the second period gone, before managing to breach a Lions defence that had conceded just three goals in six games on their travels recently.

Elijah Adebayo got the ball rolling with an excellently improvised finish, before Luke Berry came off the bench to fire low into the bottom corner with time running out.

Edwards said: “It (Adebayo’s goal) was a really good finish.

"Everyone seemed to be celebrating as Cody (Drameh) hit the bar, lucky that Eli was in the right place at the right time at that moment and brilliant for him to get back amongst the goals.

“I thought we played really well, I do.

“There was some really good football up until that final bit again and I know that’s always the hardest bit.

"There were a few that flashed across and we didn’t quite get on the end of it, we huffed and puffed, but I thought the actual build and getting to a point was very, very good.

“The response to the setback was great, but you'd expect that from our lads, they've got strong character and they've shown a lot of resilience already this season.

"That was never in doubt, so I was pleased with the response as they're (Millwall) difficult to break down and they've shown that, but we've done it twice in a short space of time, so I’m really pleased with the lads.”

Edwards was also more than satisfied with the Luton support as despite Tom Bradshaw tapping home a clearly offside George Honeyman’s cross to double the visitors’ lead which had been handed to them by keeper Ethan Horvath early in the first half, they remained firmly on side with their players.

It enabled the Hatters to hit back and rescue a point as the Town boss continued: “It was a cracking atmosphere and especially once we got the second goal, but even at 2-0 down.

"The fans could see the lads were like they do, they try, they give everything, and they were still with us.

"Getting that one back, Eli’s goal was important at that time just to keep that belief and keep that atmosphere there, because one goal in it and then anything can happen.

"Thankfully Bez got that second goal, we really, really pushed, Carlton (Morris) had his header that just went over towards the end, so we had our moments.”

Although Luton have just won once in their last five league games now, with one win, three draws and a defeat, Edwards was still increasingly optimistic over the displays his players have produced, adding: “I’m really, really pleased as the performance levels have been excellent, particularly since Cov.

"They all have been really, but Coventry there was a bit more that day that I liked about us and same for Preston.

"Burnley was a different game, but so proud of how we played for different reasons that day.

"I thought the mentality and the aggression and the running of the players was unbelievable that day.

"But a good performance on Saturday (1-0 win over Birmingham) and another one tonight.