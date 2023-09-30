Edwards hails Town's display in both boxes as Hatters boss dedicates victory to Mark Ledsom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards hailed his side’s ability to win in ‘both boxes’ as they picked up a first ever Premier League victory when winning 2-1 at Everton this afternoon.

The Hatters had gone into the game without a win in their opening five matches, facing a Toffees side buoyed by back-to-back successes in the league ad cup.

Despite a bright opening, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock, Tom Lockyer blocking Ashley Young's clearance into the net on 24 minutes.

Tom Lockyer wheels away after scoring Luton's first goal against Everton this afternoon - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Carlton Morris then netted a wonderful half volley seven minutes later to make it 2-0, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin halved the deficit just before the interval.

However, a resolute Luton performance for the entire second 45 saw the Hatters hold on for an absolutely crucial victory, as they climbed out of the relegation zone in the process.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards first wanted to pay tribute to Luton supporter and member of the media team Mark Ledsom, who sadly died in the week, as he said: “I’m really, really pleased, a great day for the football club.

"I want to dedicate it to Mark Ledsom and his family, who obviously we lost and again it just brings home that football comes secondary to health and to family.

"It’s really important that I mention that.

"It’s been a tough time for a lot of people at work and then clearly his family, so our love and our thoughts are with his family at this really, really difficult time.

“On the football, I’m just delighted for everyone connected to the club.

"It was a really good day for us and we believed it was going to be.

"I think we’ve been building in the right way, improving in every game, you’ve heard me saying this for weeks and today we showed probably a different side to what we have been, because we were more ruthless than the opposition.

"So in a game of both boxes we came out on top, so that was the reason we won.

"The performance was arguably better last week against Wolves, but it was different as we were at home and we didn’t maybe get what we deserved.

"Today we get the three points and it’s a great day.

"I’m delighted for the supporters who have been backing us and with us for a long, long time and always will do that.

“I’m delighted for the board to enjoy that moment, you could see how happy they were as well.