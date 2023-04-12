Edwards hails Town's leading marksman Morris after yet another vital goal in Tangerines win

Carlton Morris wheels away after putting Luton in front against Blackpool

Town chief Rob Edwards hailed leading scorer Carlton Morris after he netted yet another crucial goal in Luton’s quest to reach the Premier League this season.​

The forward bagged his 17th of an increasingly impressive first year at Kenilworth Road to put Town 2-1 ahead against Blackpool on Monday, blasting home from close range after Alfie Doughty’s penetrating cross was cleared into his path.

Morris had gone close beforehand, denied by a last-ditch block in the opening 45 minutes and then firing into the side-netting after the break, as Edwards said: “Carlton did what he does so well.

"His all-round performance was very, very good and another vital goal that keeps his run going.”

Team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who got a double either side of Morris’s strike on the day, added: “Carlton is a handful up there.

"Him and Eli (Elijah Adebayo) and Cauley (Woodrow), Joe (Taylor) when he plays, they’re all good strikers.