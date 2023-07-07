Luton boss Rob Edwards praised Town’s recruitment team for being able to bring in Rotherham’s in-demand in attacker Chiedozie Ogbene on a free transfer this summer, declaring he was a player that the Hatters ‘needed’

The 26-year-old was one of the main reasons the Millers stayed in the Championship last season, as he finished as the club’s top scorer with eight goals from 39 outings.

That wasn’t the only aspect of his game, Ogbene adding four assists to his game, while he was also top of a number of attacking stats for his side, fouled 2.3 times per game, with 1.5 dribbles per match, 1.4 shots and also 0.8 key passes as well.

It meant the Republic of Ireland international was highly sought after once his contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium ran out, but despite a host of other clubs being interested, Luton were able to persuade him to make Kenilworth Road his new home, much to the delight of Edwards.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “Chieo is someone who I really liked throughout last season.

"He's someone that has got amazing athletic qualities, he’s very good one v one or even two v one outnumbered with his dribbling skills.

“He’s someone that I feel like we needed.

New Luton signing Chiedozie Ogbene at the Hatters' training ground - pic: David Horn (Prime Media Images / Luton Town FC)

"We're going to have to be really good in transition this year, be really good without the ball which he is, but then we're going to have to be good when we've won it back to try and counter attack quickly, be able to get up the pitch.

“Chieo gives us a lot of those qualities.

"He's a fantastic person, a great lad and he's going to fit in with our group really, really well, so I think that was really good bit of business from the club