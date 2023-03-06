Edwards happy a refereeing decision finally goes Luton's way as Swans boss rues offside flag

Luton boss Rob Edwards was happy to finally see a refereeing decision go his side’s way during the 1-0 victory over Swansea City on Saturday.

With Town leading thanks to Carlton Morris’s first half goal, the Swans thought they had equalised on 73 minutes when sub Liam Cullen broke clear to beat Ethan Horvath and find the net.

However, the flag had been raised by the referee’s assistant and the goal was ruled out for offside, much to the disappointment of opposite number Russell Martin.

Russell Martin and Rob Edwards are spoken to by referee Dean Whitestone on Saturday

Edwards, who had seen two dubious calls land in favour of Millwall on Tuesday night, an offside George Honeyman crossing for Tom Bradshaw to tap home in the 2-2 draw, with the goal allowed to stand.

Earlier, midfielder Jordan Clark was clearly clipped inside the area for a penalty that wasn’t given, while in the previous 1-0 win at Birmingham, striker Carlton Morris was on the receiving end of a horror challenge from Marc Roberts that was only punished by a yellow card.

On the disallowed leveller against the Welsh side, Edwards said: “I asked them (the players) in there and they said they don’t know.

“It was obviously tight and it’s nice to have a decision.

"Hopefully it was right, it goes the right way for us in terms of getting the three points, as we’ve come off the wrong end of a few.”

Meanwhile, Martin, a former team-mate of Edwards at Norwich City in their playing days, had a different view, as he said: “To go a goal down was really disappointing, second half we changed formation and I liked the performance, the energy, the intensity, the fight, aggressive mentality of the players with and without the ball.

"We didn't quite make enough clear-cut chances with that, but we scored a good goal which was onside.

"It gets disallowed, which is really frustrating as it is a really good goal, so I can accept defeat if we show that fight, show that mentality, show that togetherness and show that energy and the courage to play which they did on a really difficult pitch in the second half, I loved that, so we need more of that.”

After Town made the most of their first half display with a late goal from Morris, Swansea improved after break, and looked threatening at times but couldn’t grab an equaliser.

Martin, who missed the final moments after being sent off along with Luton assistant Richie Kyle following a mass brawl between both dug-outs, added: “It was a difficult first half.

"I don't think we should expect anything less coming here.

"The atmosphere, the pitch, the way that they play, I've watched Burnley come here, watched West Brom come here, first halves of game here are very much the same, whoever the opposition is.

"So you have to stand up to the fight, their scary moments only came from set-pieces, really, a couple, and then the goal we conceded was really poor.

"It's not even a chance, it's a mistake, which is unfortunate.

"It shouldn’t even be a chance, it should be dealt with, but I thought we fought, the fans’ energy was excellent.