Edwards happy for Town skipper Bradley to get his first 90 since October in Brentford B draw

Town boss Rob Edwards was glad to be able to get some valuable minutes into club captain Sonny Bradley after he completed a full 90 for Luton during their 2-2 Development Squad draw with Brentford B at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

The 31-year-old hasn’t started a first team game for the Hatters since he suffered a serious knee injury against Reading on November 1.

Although being part of the the match-day squad in recent weeks, Bradley has been restricted to just six minutes of football under Edwards, his latest a stoppage time cameo as Luton beat Blackpool 3-1 on Monday.

Hatters defender Sonny Bradley

The centre half then finally got a first full 90 under his belt since October 15 against the Bees, with Joe Taylor and Luke Freeman scoring after the Hatters had gone 2-0 down, as Edwards said: “Sonny’s been back for a little bit.

“We managed to get him five minutes or so at Sheffield United away, so it was great for him then.

“A couple of minutes on Monday, and he played in the game on Tuesday – and playing 90 minutes in that game was great.

“We are getting there, we are in a good place at the moment.

“We’ve obviously still got to get one or two back, but the good thing is – and touch wood in the next couple of weeks we could have almost everyone to choose from, which is a really strong position.”

Town’s defensive record in recent weeks has been nothing short of excellent, conceding just four goals in 10 games, and only being breached twice from open play in that time.

They have kept a settled back three of Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer and Amari’i Bell during that sequence, although with Osho injured, Reece Burke came back in against the Tangerines on Monday.

Edwards added: “The job of football is to try and keep the ball out at one end and score at the other, isn’t it?

“In the main we’ve been able to do that relatively well, but whoever has come in to that backline has defended brilliantly, and again, it’s down to the whole team because they value doing the work.

“We are great at putting bodies on the line, blocking things, heading things, and recovering quickly if the opposition are breaking – whatever it might be.

“Reece came in on the weekend and after he’d been out for a little while and performed really well, I was really pleased with him.