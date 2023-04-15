Edwards happy to be riding the 'crest of a wave' at Luton following relegation to the Conference 14 years ago

Luton boss Rob Edwards is happy to be riding the crest of the wave that the Hatters find themselves on at the moment.

On Friday, it was 14 years ago since the club were relegated from the Football League, after being harshly deducted 30 points by the FA, going on to spend five long years in the Conference.

Promoted back to League Two in 2014 under John Still, the Hatters then kicked into life once more when Nathan Jones took over, reaching League One in 2018 and then, despite Jones leaving, going straight through to the Championship under the guidance of club legend Mick Harford as champions.

Now in their fourth season in the second tier, and the second in which they are in serious contention to become the first team to go through the divisions and reach the Premier League, Edwards, who boarded his Town journey in November of last year, said: “It’s an amazing turnaround from some really dark times.

“A lot of key figures have put in a heck of a lot of hard work in to turn the club around and help get it to the point where we’re in now.

"We’ve only been in for 20 league games, so we are at the crest of that wave at the moment.

"We are extremely lucky and benefiting from all the hard work that everyone’s put in through some really dark times to turn things around and that’s everyone.

"Whether that’s managers, Stilly, getting that promotion from the National League, which is arguably the most difficult one to do.

"All the hard work and the promotions that Nathan and Mick and everyone at board level and above has done as well.

"I need to make sure I recognise those people because we’re here at this moment right now we’re experiencing some really good times.

“It’s important that you recognise all of the people that put all of the groundwork in when the club was on its knees.