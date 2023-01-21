Edwards happy to have a striker in Morris who makes things happen from anywhere for Luton

Town striker Carlton Morris

Town boss Rob Edwards is thrilled to have a striker in Carlton Morris who can score pretty much any type of goal, from almost anywhere on the field.

The club record summer signing from Barnsley notched an 11th of the season against West Bromwich Albion last Saturday, finding the bottom corner from fully 30 yards.

It came from the boot of his left foot, the fourth time he has hit the target on that side, with five on his right and two headers as well.

Morris has notched tap-ins, shots from range, and some towering efforts with his head too, meaning he is a huge threat whenever the whites of the posts are in sight, as Edwards said: “It was a brilliant goal, the quality he has and he can score all types of goal, on his left foot, brilliant finish and it started us off in great fashion.

“It obviously caught everyone by surprise, the distance he was shooting from, he was probably shaping up to go wide, it looked like, so a brilliant finish.

“We’ve got a couple of people like that, but obviously it gives you confidence and gives you belief that in a moment, something can happen.

"It's great for us to have Carlton in such good form, confident, and he does have the ability to do things that a lot of people don’t.”

Team-mate Dan Potts added: “He’s good at that, he’s got a few like that where he takes the shot early and gets it through players legs.

"I’ve been behind a few of them and you know it’s just going to nestle into the corner.

"Hopefully he can keep doing that as he’s a handful at the moment and he’s in good form.

