Hatters boss Rob Edwards

Hatters boss Rob Edwards admitted he would have taken a point when trailing 2-0 against Millwall this evening, after witnessing his side do just that by hitting back to draw 2-2.

It looked like the victory was destined to leave with the Lions to South London after Ethan Horvath fumbled Zian Flemming’s early shot into the net and then Tom Bradshaw made it 2-0 with 52 minutes gone, although winger George Honeyman was offside in the build-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Elijah Adebayo’s impudent finish six minutes later gave Town a chance, and Luke Berry’s late equaliser ensured they picked up a well deserved point, as on whether he would have taken the draw, Edwards said: “I think so.

"I said to the lads, they’re a bit flat in the dressing room now, but I’ve said ‘pick your heads up, come on, in the end that’s a really good point.’

“To give a team like that who are very well drilled, really well structured, you give them a two goal head start and if someone had offered me then, let’s be honest, a 2-2 draw at the end, then I would have taken it.

"I think we all would have, in that moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So I’m really proud of the lads the way they responded, kept going, tried to do the right things, against a really good team.