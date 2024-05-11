Edwards has huge respect for West Ham boss David Moyes ahead of his Hammers exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town head to the London Stadium this afternoon

Luton boss Rob Edwards paid tribute to opposite number David Moyes ahead of his last home game in charge of West Ham United this afternoon.

It was announced on Monday that the 61-year-old will end his four and a half year tenure as manager of the Hammers at the end of the campaign, having led them to top 10 finishes twice in that time, also winning the Europa Conference League as well last term, delivering a first trophy to the club since their FA Cup success in 1980.

Despite those achievements, the former Manchester United, Everton and Real Sociedad boss has mutually agreed to part company with the club, ex-Wolves chief Julen Lopetegui heavily tipped to be his replacement. Asked for his thoughts on what Moyes has done in the game, Edwards said: “Clearly anyone who’s had that longevity, that kind of career I have unbelievable respect for.

West Ham manager David Moyes will leave the club at the end of the season - pic: Liam Smith

“The demands of this job are difficult, it’s not an easy job football management. There’s a lot of managers talking about it and that’s not me complaining about it, I love it, so anyone who’s done it for a number of years that David has, first of all deserve a lot of respect. Then at the level he has as well, the Premier League is really difficult, but he’s built teams.

"You think about when he moved to Everton and what he’s done and what he’s created. He’s managed massive clubs, he’s gone abroad, he's taken risks, and winning a trophy at West Ham as well just shows the level of him and his staff and the players they've got there as well now. So longevity and being at the top level, shows how good he is.”

Asked whether the news that Moyes is leaving the club will help the Hatters in any way, Luton desperate for any kind of result to prolong their stay in the top flight for a few hours at least, Edwards continued: “I don’t know and we won’t know. We’ll expect the best West Ham, David Moyes has obviously done an incredible job there and I’m sure he’ll get the reception he deserves in his final home game.

"He’s won a trophy, consistent top half finishes, European football, he’s done very, very well. I’m sure he’ll get a great response from the supporters and then it’s about what the players do when they go over the line, so time will tell on that one.”

Although Moyes’ time at West Ham has divided the club’s supporters at times, a number not overly happy with the style of football that has been served up, Edwards certainly wasn’t about to get involved in offering his opinion on that, saying: “It’s not for me to comment on what their fans think. I think he’s done an incredible job, the Premier League is so difficult. He’s done so many games, not just for West Ham, but lots of different teams at this level and done very well. He’s brought them a trophy and consistent top half finishes, I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

Moyes’ departure has been hastened by United struggling for results in recent weeks, on a run of one win in nine league games, losing four, as they haven’t tasted success at home in almost three months, since beating Brentford 4-2 on February 26. However they are still ninth in the table and possess some hugely talented and proven Premier League stars in England international Jarred Bowen, who has 20 goals in all competitions this term, plus the duo of Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus, a threat for anyone on their day.

The hosts also go into the match on the back of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea last weekend, the second successive match in which they have shipped five on the road as well, so Edwards knows they will be wanting to put that right, adding: “Of course they'll want a reaction after losing the game. The last game at home, everything else, there’s a number of factors that could potentially help them or lift them, but in the end, you can’t control any of that.

