Edwards hasn't ruled out adding former Spurs youngster Thorpe to Luton's 25-man Championship squad

Town boss Rob Edwards with midfielder Elliot Thorpe

Luton manager Rob Edwards hasn’t ruled out giving young midfielder Elliot Thorpe a place in the Hatters’ 25-man Championship squad for the second half of the season.

The former Spurs youngster, who was signed by previous boss Nathan Jones back in September 2021, has made three appearances this season, coming on in the Carabao Cup tie against Newport County, with two further substitute cameos in the Championship.

He was loaned to League One side Burton Albion for what was an unsuccessful spell with the Brewers, playing just seven times, as that stint was eventually cut short, heading back to Kenilworth Road earlier this month.

At 22, Thorpe can’t be included as an U21 player in the same way Louie Watson is, but with Town only registering 23 players back in September, and with James Bree, Matt Macy and Cameron Jerome all leaving in the transfer window so far, while only Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh has joined, it leaves them with four spaces currently available.

On whether one of those could go to Thorpe, who was on the bench for yesterday’s FA Cup 2-2 draw with Grimsby Town, Edwards said: “That’s something we’ll look at.

“We’ll have meetings on Monday and go through where we see that 25.

“I know what you can't do is once you put people in you can’t remove people, so we’ve got to make sure we get the balance right.