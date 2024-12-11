Edwards hints at a busier January transfer window for Luton Town

Hatters manager is looking to freshen things up next month

​Luton boss Rob Edwards has hinted that the Hatters could be busier than usual during the transfer window next month due to the club's disappointing Championship campaign.

Although Town saw off Stoke City 2-1 at Kenilworth Road last night, it was only their sixth victory from 20 games this term, with an alarming 10 defeats as well, seven of those coming on the road. Luton already have one space available in their squad, having only registered 24 players at the start of the season, and are now seeing injuries biting again, centre half Teden Mengi out for ‘months’ due to a serious knee injury.

Defensive midfielder Lamine Fanne will be available in January after arriving from Swedish side AIK, and won’t take up a place in the squad due to being an U21 player, as asked if he is anticipating a busier month than usual, Edwards said: “Potentially. We’re looking at trying to make a few adjustments and working hard on one or two things so we’ll see.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"January is a difficult market, we’ve always said that, so it’s hard for me to come out and promise anything, but we’ll certainly work hard on being able to make a few adjustments. Freshening, improving, you always want to try and move forward, you always want to come out of any window and try and be stronger. January is difficult, but we’ll work hard on it.”

On whether Luton have had to change their recruitment strategy due to their worrying position in the table, still only five points above the drop zone, Edwards continued: “No there’s always been a good plan in place, it’s not changing too much, but we can always be dynamic in the window and the guys are good at that. If we do need to change our approach or go in a bit of a different direction quickly then we’re capable of doing that, but it’s not right now changing any plans specifically.

"We’ve been able to assess where we’re at, what we need, what we need to try and do. There’s been some really good conversations on that, so that’s been really positive. We’ve got a good idea of what we need to do, where we need to try and improve, so that’s been really positive. We’ll have a look at everything, we are expanding our horizons with our recruitment, so if there’s someone that can improve us, then it’s something we will look at.”

During Edwards’ first season in charge, Luton moved to bring in Premier League duo Marvelous Nakamba and Cody Drameh on loan from Aston Villa and Leeds United respectively in the January window, the pair both starring as Town went on to win the Championship play-offs by beating Coventry City on penalties and reach the Premier League.

As it stands they only have one loan player on their books in Mainz midfielder Tom Krauß and on whether a top flight loan could be considered, the boss added: “We’ll have a look at everything. I think we’ve shown in the recent past that we’ve done that, whether it’s players from abroad, whether it’s players from this country, we are expanding our horizons with our recruitment, those options. If there’s someone that can improve us, then it’s something we will look at. We’ve always liked having our own players as you want to try and improve your own, but we won’t rule anything out.”