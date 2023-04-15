Edwards hints Luton could still be in the mix for automatic promotion to the Premier League

Luton boss Rob Edwards is refusing to rule out his side’s hopes of catching second-placed Sheffield United this season.

The Hatters head to lowly Rotherham this afternoon, five points behind the Blades, who still have a game in hand over them, with just five matches to go.

Since taking over in November, Edwards has always maintained that he wants to be in the mix at this point of the season, something Town most definitely are, with a nine point advantage over a resurgent Preston North End in seventh, and looked certain to feature in the play-offs at the very least.

Luton celebrate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu's second goal against Blackpool last week

However, on his side’s aspirations in the closing stages of the campaign, Edwards, who will know what a win at the Millers will do to his side’s chances, with Town in action after the Blades host Cardiff City at 12.30pm, said: “Well, I didn’t tell you what we wanted to be in the mix for!

"We’ve got five games to go and we’ll keep our foot down and see what happens.

"We’re in good shape, it is pleasing how the lads have done and how they’ve been throughout the whole season.

"Let’s be honest, they were in great shape when we came in and we have continued to do well, so long may that continue.

"We know now we are at the real business end of the season and every game is huge, so this one now becomes the biggest game for us of the season, and that’s all we are going to focus on.

"It’s great that we are in the position that we are in, but we want to maintain good form.

"I think that’s really important now, maintaining good form for if it was going to be the play-offs is really important as well.”

After Luton beat Blackpool 3-1 at the weekend, United suffered a third defeat in seven league games, beaten 2-0 at champions Burnley, also having goalkeeper Wes Foderingham sent off.

On his team's chances of catching Paul Heckingbottom’s side, Edwards continued: “All we can do is try to win the next game and that’s it and that’s all we’re focused on.

"Genuinely that’s all we can do.

"We are aware of where we are, and where everyone else is, even if other people don’t have us in third.

"It’s one to enjoy at the moment, so let’s look forward to the next game and keep going.

“It’s obviously nicer than when you’re losing and everyone’s on you.

"It’s nice at the moment and we’ve got to try and enjoy the moment while we can.”

Since Edwards took over back in November, he has led Luton to 12 wins from 18 league games, with just three defeats in that time.

He believes Luton have showcased plenty of different characteristics during their impressive point haul too, adding: “These are all the things you need to do throughout the season.

“Burnley have had to do that, they’ve been the best team, they’ve won by single goals, they’ve come from behind late.

"Everyone has to do that, Middlesbrough have done that and Sheffield United have had to show resilience.

"We are no different to those other teams.

"None of the games in the Championship are straightforward.

"I know we had a good result away at QPR, that was 3-0, but I thought that game was really tight.

"It’s about moments and we’ve been really good.

"The point at Millwall, the lads have been like that in every game.

"They showed fight and that determination, and defend well in every game.

"That’s why since we’ve come in the goals against record is really great because the lads value defending as a team and they do that really well, but it’s nice to be able to come back from behind the other day.

"I think the four games that we’ve gone behind since we’ve been in we’ve come back and beaten Huddersfield, Blackpool, we’ve come back from two nil down and got a draw against Millwall.

"We couldn’t quite get anything against Burnley when we went behind, we were down to 10 men as well, but played really well.