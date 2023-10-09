Edwards hopeful that Hatters defender isn't out for long after suffering a hamstring injury against Spurs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hatters boss Rob Edwards is hoping that defender Mads Andersen hasn’t added to his already lengthening injury list after going off in the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The 25-year-old had been recalled to the starting line-up at the weekend for the first time since Luton’s 1-0 defeat at Fulham last month, and got through the first half with his and Town’s clean sheet still intact, as the visitors forwards showed some real wastefulness in front of goal, keeper Thomas Kaminski also making two terrific saves.

After the break, and with the visitors down to 10 men once Yves Bissouma had been sent off on the stroke of half time, Ange Postecoglou’s side still took the lead eight minutes in, when Luton switched off from a corner, Dutchman Micky van de Ven making them pay with a smart finish after James Maddison had outwitted Alfie Doughty.

Hatters defender Mads Andersen receives treatment against Spurs - pic: Liam Smith

Shortly afterwards, Andersen went down requiring treatment, but after failing to recover, it meant Teden Mengi had to replace the Danish centre half for the final half an hour which saw Town push for an equaliser only to come up just short.

With Amari’i Bell already missing due to a hamstring injury, and Luton yet to see Gabe Osho and Dan Potts this term either, Edwards is hoping that his summer signing from Barnsley isn’t out for too long, with just Tom Lockyer and Reece Burke as recognised central defenders.

He said: “I'll have to see how he is, I think he was holding his hamstring again, so it’s another one for us to look at.

"It's been a busy little period for us, we’ve had three Premier League games in a week, we had the long journey down to Exeter in there and the level is intense now.

"We’re asking a lot of the players, we push them and they push themselves really, really hard.