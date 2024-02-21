Edwards hopes Hatters striker can equal Luton's 66-year top flight record at Anfield
Luton boss Rob Edwards would love to see Carlton Morris continue his scoring streak and become the first Hatters player to score in four successive top flight matches in over 60 years at Anfield this evening.
The 28-year-old was on target during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, bravely heading home when Tahith Chong’s shot was deflected into his path, for what was his seventh of the season. His fifth and sixth had arrived in the two games prior to that, both from the penalty spot, as he converted from 12 yards against Newcastle United and Sheffield United.
Sunday’s strike saw Morris become the first Luton player to score in three matches in a row at this level since Mick Harford in 1992, also joining Lars Elstrup, Danny Wilson, Brian Stein, Billy Bingham, Tony Gregory and Allan Brown in achieving that rare feat. However, the last player to find the net in four consecutive matches was the legendary Gordon Turner back in 1958 when he was on target against Aston Villa, Everton, Sunderland and Burnley, on his way to 33 goals that campaign.
With Morris giving one of, if not his best, displays of the season during the match against the Red Devils, Edwards said: “It was brave wasn’t it, in the right place at the right time and that’s what we need our strikers to do, to score, so I was pleased for him. Carlton’s been performing really, really well, his goal involvements are of a really high level this year.
"Playing in the role that he’s playing for us at the moment, I’ve loved the way he’s been playing and I thought his work-rate was great, really intelligent with his positioning. He gets his goal, there’s still areas that he knows he can keep working on and improving. We’re always trying to push, we want to keep driving him to be in that goalscoring position more and more and more, and that will hopefully get him to a position to continues to score, but he’s going the right way at the moment, he’s playing really well.”