Edwards hopes injuries suffered by Luton in Germany aren't too bad ahead of Seagulls opener

Luton boss Rob Edwards is hopeful that the injuries picked up by Jordan Clark and Dan Potts during yesterday’s pre-season double-header out in Germany aren’t too serious ahead of this weekend’s Premier League opener at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Midfielder Clark, who scored Town’s goal in their Championship play-off final victory over Coventry City back in May, was stretched off in the Hatters’ first game against their Bundesliga opponents, which saw them beaten 2-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Potts then only lasted 26 minutes of the second match, Luton running out 3-1 winners thanks to Luke Berry’s double, as giving an update on the pair after the match, Edwards said: “It was a really good exercise, we've been able to get everyone minutes.

Dan Potts picked up an injury against Vfl Bochum on Saturday - pic: David Rogers/Getty Images

“Hopefully Pottsy and Clicker are not too bad, initial examinations show hopefully they’ll be okay fairly quickly, but we’ll be able to assess them in more detail when we get back home.

“I felt like the first game we probably looked a little bit tired, the majority of those lads played the majority of the minutes against Wolves.

“It’s been a quick turnaround from that game and I thought we lacked a little bit of intensity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was a good moment as we finished the first half well, started the second half well and then looked a little bit more jaded.

“We need to push some of them to get through the minutes there, so some positives there.

"Second game I thought we had a bit more life and I was really pleased with one or two.

“I was really pleased with younger players, they’ve come out here and acquitted themselves really well.