Edwards hopes Luton's character is being spoken about following last-gasp Eagles leveller
Luton boss Rob Edwards is hoping that his side’s terrific character and outstanding never-say-die attitude is highlighted after the manner of their injury time point at Crystal Palace yesterday afternoon.
The Hatters looked like they were going to be consigned to a sixth straight defeat in all competitions when Daniel Munoz took advantage of a poor Alfie Doughty backpass to find Jean-Philippe Mateta for the opening goal after just 11 minutes. Oliver Glasner's side had plenty of opportunities to extend their lead, Mateta shooting into the side-netting before the break, while after the interval, Daniel Munoz missed a fine chance, Eberechi Eze clipped the top of the bar from inside the centre circle, Edouard was also denied by the woodwork, with Thomas Kaminski saving well from Mateta, ensuring the Eagles couldn’t find a second goal.
Town made them pay too, as in the final minute of six added on, one final attack saw substitute Andros Townsend swing a wonderful cross into the box from deep, fellow replacement Woodrow there to nod his glancing header into the net via the inside of the post for his first top flight goal in almost a decade. It means that Luton have now scored five goals in stoppage time this term, earning themselves points against Nottingham Forest and Burnley, while Woodrow also making a name for himself, having scored the winner at Everton in the FA Cup with seconds remaining.
Speaking afterwards about the way in which the visitors kept going to boost their chances of staying up, Edwards said: “I hope people see it and are speaking about that. We’ve had a lot of people being very respectful about us this year, but we do keep going, we do keep pushing to the very, very end and take teams right to the wire. We managed to do that here when we weren’t at our best, I think understandably there are reasons for that at the moment, but we’ll take a point from the game.”
On the goal itself, which maintained Luton’s wonderful run of scoring in their last 15 top flight games, Edwards added: “It was brilliant, two subs combining and that’s important. We’ve not got loads of senior players out there and available at the moment, two coming on to have a massive effect on the game. Cauley starting the move off on the half-way line and we finish off with seven or eight people in the box, so we’ve thrown everything at it right at the end, great delivery, great header.”