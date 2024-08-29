Edwards hopes Mengi will face QPR after revealing there are no 'live bids' for Luton players

Hatters defender Teden Mengi - pic: Liam Smith

Town boss discusses speculation surrounding Hatters centre half

Luton boss Rob Edwards expects in-demand centre half Teden Mengi to be involved in the Hatters squad for their Championship clash against QPR tomorrow evening despite rumours that he was leaving the club to sign for Italian Serie A side Torino.

The 22-year-old centre half was reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino club, Spanish journalist Fabrizio Romano stating yesterday that negotiations were underway. Having begun all three of Town’s Championship matches this term, Mengi was a noticeable absentee from Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup exit to QPR, however, when asked if the ex-Manchester United defender was heading away from Kenilworth Road, Edwards said: “As we stand right now, there’s been loads of noise, there’s been interest, but loads of noise and the rumour mill goes and it can be unsettling for people.

"I don’t think it helps, but we’re in receipt right now of no live offers for any members of our squad. There’s been interest and loads of talk and not just about him. It’s less than ideal, it really is, but as we stand right now, no, and that stands on everyone. Teden was not involved (in the cup) because he had a slight groin. He’s been out on the pitch today having it fitness tested and we’re hoping he’s going to be fit to be involved which is good.”

Asked if Mengi, who won his first England U21 cap last season, had expressed an interest to depart during a transfer window which shuts just after Luton have entertained QPR in the Championship on Friday evening, Edwards continued: “T’s always maintained to me that if he’s here then he’s fully with it, which we’ve seen when he’s been on the pitch.

"But I think like any, any player in the world, if there’s an option there or an opportunity to potentially play at the highest level, then there’s an interest there as well, which is understandable. That’s not just him, that’s not just him and that’s cool, we get that. We’ve always said that as well, but it has to be right for everybody and I’ll reiterate again that there’s no live offers, bids on anyone right now, so only talk.”

With rumours around the centre half’s future, plus a number of other players in the Hatters’ squad, then on whether Edwards keeps them in the loop during any potential transfer interest, he added: “We try to be honest, but it works differently with everyone as well, so some people have more than one person in their ears and there’s a lot of noise, a lot noise and it can be really difficult for the players as well.

"So that’s a big challenge that, but we try to be as open and as honest and I encourage that. I’ll try and do that and then I’ll try to encourage that from them as well. If they need anything or want to discuss, the door’s always open. It’s not always fully my decision, I’ll be involved in that process, but there’ll be lots of people involved in these conversations as well. It can be a lot of noise and a lot of voices.”