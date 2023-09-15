Edwards hopes Town defender is back after the next international break

Watch more videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards is hoping that defender Gabe Osho will be available for selection after next month’s international break.

The 23-year-old has missed all three of Town’s Premier League games so far this term, as having picked up an injury during pre-season, has been forced to sit on the sidelines.

It now appears that he will miss the Hatters’ next five top flight matches, against Fulham, Wolves, Everton, Burnley and Spurs, plus a Carabao Cup trip to Exeter, before the top flight pauses for another round of matches on the weekend of October 14/15.

Gabe Osho celebrates winning promotion with Cauley Woodrow - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Town are then back in action from October 21 as they head to Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, also entertaining Liverpool and going to Manchester United, before another weekend off on November 18.

It is that band of games that Edwards has got his fingers crossed he will be able to use Osho, who starred in Town’s play-off success last season, in once more.

He said: “We’re hoping Gabe might be available after the next international break, but again, I don’t want to put too much pressure on the lad.

"He’s working extremely hard with the medical team to get back and hopefully when we get him back, he stays back, as he’s a really important player for us.

"It’s been tough for him because he’s desperate to play as well.”

On both Dan Potts and Jordan Clark, who suffered ankle ligament damage when facing Bundesliga side VfL Bochum in a pre-season friendly on August 5, their timescales haven’t changed, as Edwards added: “They’re closer, but it’s still too early to tell on how long.