Edwards hopes Town defender Lockyer is back for Baggies clash after explaining his four changes against Wigan

Reece Burke was one of four changes made by the Hatters on Saturday

Luton boss Rob Edwards is hoping to have defender Tom Lockyer back for this weekend’s home clash with West Bromwich Albion after admitting he was the only forced change ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 FA Cup draw against Wigan Athletic.

The 28-year-old had started Town’s last 16 games, with his superb form also earning him a spot in the Wales World Cup squad for the tournament held in Qatar recently.

However, Lockyer was missing for the third round clash against the Latics on Saturday, one of four changes made by Edwards from the 2-1 victory at Huddersfield on New Year’s Day, which also included Alfie Doughty, Elijah Adebayo and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu dropping to the bench too.

Their places went to Gabe Osho, Reece Burke, Cauley Woodrow and Harry Cornick, who went on to score the Hatters’ goal, in what was still a strong XI, as Edwards said: “Locks was a forced one.

"We hope to have him back next week and Alfie I felt it was the right thing to do, not to start him.

"He’s had three tough games, as a lot of the lads have had in the week, so I felt those two were, one was forced and one was sensible.

"A couple of other changes, midfield and top end of the pitch, but we had a strong team.

"We went for it, we wanted to try and win the game and we didn’t on the night and now we’ve got to try and do it a week on Tuesday.”

Edwards also chose to make two alterations at the break, Carlton Morris, who had set up Cornick’s equaliser and Allan Campbell going off for Adebayo and Luke Berry, as he continued: “I just felt as the half was going on as well that Al, Al’s been amazing, the distance that he covers and it was in the back of my mind.

"The Carlton one, that was nailed on and the other one I thought was the right thing to do.

"I thought Luke Berry was very good when he came on.”

With Lockyer out, it saw Town concede after just 17 minutes, with a goal of frustration for the Luton manager.

Keeper Ethan Horvath made fantastic save from Callum Lang’s header, but although Burke cleared the rebound, the defence then stood still as the ball was put back into the danger area where an unmarked Tom Naylor stole in to tap home.

Edwards added: “I need to see it back, but any goal you concede is really, really disappointing.

"It felt like we cleared the danger with the save and then time seemed to stand still.