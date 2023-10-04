Edwards hoping hamstring injury that forced Hatters defender off isn't too bad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed a hamstring problem forced defender Amari’i Bell off in the first half of his side’s 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Tuesday night.

The Jamaican international had been Town’s only ever-present outfield player so far this season, not missing a minute of the Hatters’ six Premier League matches, also coming on for the latter stages of the 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Exeter as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, with 21 minutes gone against the Clarets, he was left sitting on the Kenilworth Road playing surface, unable to continue, with Reece Burke, who has had his own groin issues recently, coming on in his place.

Amari'i Bell gets up to win a header against Burnley before having to come off injured - pic: Liam Smith

Edwards had spoken recently about not wanting to ‘break’ Town’s only fit left-sided centre half at the moment, as since Luton beat Coventry in the play-off final on May 27, he has been involved in a hefty 18 matches for club and country.

Bell is now a major doubt for the visit of high-flying Spurs this weekend though, as Edwards said: “He’s just feeling his hamstring, so we’ll have to see how he is.

"The intensity of all these games is really, really high now and we’ve got to try and control players’ loads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I know there’s been a lot talked about it in the press over the last few days about the number of games and the intensity.

"I know we’re not in Europe so I’m not going to moan about the number of games, but when you do play Saturday, Tuesday and then Saturday again, for us, the intensity of the games are high so your chances of maybe picking up one or two injuries go up a bit because the lads are giving absolutely everything.

"They're on the edge, we do push them hard, we’ve got to then try and control their load during training and in the week.