Edwards: Incredible Hatters fans could play a massive part in Luton's survival hopes

Luton boss Rob Edwards believes the unity that Town’s supporters have with their side could make a ‘big difference’ to the Hatters hopes of staying in the Premier League this season.

The Hatters staged a first ever Premier League game at Kenilworth Road last night, as cheered on by a gate of 10,802 they went down to a narrow 2-1 defeat against an in-form West Ham United.

In front of their biggest home gate for almost 45 years, when Brian Stein scored in a 1-1 Division Two clash with Cambridge United, 10,801 in attendance that day, Town were roared on by an expectant crowd.

Luton's fans cheer their team on against West Ham United - pic: Liam Smith

They kept the noise going throughout the contest, with noise levels rising to fever pitch with every corner won, tackle snapped into or clearance made, while despite the hosts’ falling 2-0 behind, remained firmly behind their team.

Mads Andersen’s stoppage time header gave them hope, but despite being unable to force a leveller, supporters situated on all four sides of the ground, thanks to the Bobbers Stand being rebuilt, remained to give their players a rousing ovation after the full time whistle, as Edwards was keen to ensure his squad took it all in.

With it being a third defeat in a row though, the boss is now desperate to give them even more to cheer about, saying: “The noise was great, the atmosphere was really good.

"Our supporters are amazing, I love them and we are all desperate to reward them with some points and something to really, really sing about.

“I know they’re determined to enjoy this season, but they can only really do that when we achieve something.

"They've been incredible and they will continue to be and that will be a big thing for us this year.

"That will be a big difference, because the clubs in the same kind of fight that we're going to be in this year, they might not have that.

"They might not have the unity that we’ve got at this football club, everyone is with everyone, you can see it, you can feel it.