Edwards insists it's 'dangerous' to label Wolves clash as a must-win for the Hatters

Luton boss Rob Edwards insists it’s ‘dangerous’ to label tomorrow’s Premier League encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Kenilworth Road as a ‘must-win' fixture for his side.

The Hatters head into the game without a point to their name from four top flight matches so far, with their opponents only on three themselves, having played one match more.

With Town considered by almost all outside of Bedfordshire as hot favourites for relegation this term, Gary O’Neil’s team are also one of those who are tipped to for a campaign of struggle, which has heightened the optimism among many home supporters about getting their first points of the season this weekend.

Marvelous Nakamba on the ball against Fulham last week - pic: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Although the visitors, who appointed former Bournemouth chief O’Neil just days before the campaign began following Julen Lopetegui’s shock exit from Molineux, have lost four from five, those defeats have come against Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Edwards knows with a bit of fortune, those results could have been different, which makes their visitors a hugely difficult opponent, saying: “I don’t think it’s a must-win at this stage and I think it's dangerous for us to go in feeling like that.

"What I want to see is a real performance.

"We may be slightly different to what we were last week away from home, where I want us to look like we’re the team provoking the game.

"I want us to look like we’re on the front foot and I want us to engage the supporters.

"Our fans really engage in that, when we look to try and take the game to the opposition as well.

"I think that will make for a good game because I don’t see Wolves backing down.

"They’re going to look to try and win the game, they’re going to see this as an opportunity as well.

"Let’s be real with it, they’re going to look at it and think ‘right, this is a chance for us to get three points.’

"Their performances have been good, they went to Old Trafford and probably should, could, have got something from the game, Palace you could say the same thing as well.

"They’ve been playing well and maybe not got the points that they deserve, but that is the Premier League, that’s the level that we’re all at.

“But we certainly see tomorrow as another opportunity to get something from the game.”

Following Saturday’s game and Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup trip to Exeter City, Luton then take on the two other teams who are currently occupying the bottom three places, Everton and Burnley.

With the Hatters then entertaining a resurgent Spurs before the international break, asked if it’s a trio of matches where his side can really look to put some points on the board, Edwards continued: “There’s some games there that people from the outside will be saying, ‘you've got to try and get something from these ones,’ but they’re all difficult.

“I’m not going into the game thinking we have to win this one because it’s against a team down there at the moment as well.

"I just want us to go into the game looking at the performance and trying to do the right things.

"I really believe if we do those basics well, we continue to improve the way we are, those results will come.

"It’s already taking shape the league, but I do genuinely go into every game with the feeling that we’re going to get something from it.

"I felt that against Brighton, I really did.

"I know how difficult that game was, and is for anyone in the league at the moment, I believe, the players do as well.”

Although not wanting to add even more pressure on to his side, Edwards did concede that a first victory of the season would be a massive boost for his players, adding: “Of course it would and it can’t go on and on and on forever, me saying we’re improving, we’re improving, but there’s nothing there to show for it.

"In the end we’re going to be judged on points, but the only way I see you getting them is by performing consistently and performance.

“Every now and again you'll get something when you don’t deserve it.

"Invariably in this league you're going to get what you deserve, so the performance is what I’m looking for.

"We’ve got to try and stick to that progress and keep improving and keep working very hard.

"We’re learning, I know it’s coming, I really believe in this group and they do as well.