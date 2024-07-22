Edwards insists Luton are working hard to get injured players fit for Championship campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town had a number of their squad absent in Slovenia

Hatters boss Rob Edwards admits there is plenty of hard work going on to try and ensure Town have as fully fit squad as possible ahead of the new Championship campaign that starts in three weeks time.

Luton have now played four pre-season matches so far, and are yet to be able to give any minutes to Reece Burke, Mads Andersen, Amari’i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba and Jacob Brown, the quintet all having been out for various amounts of time due to injuries suffered last season. With goalkeeper Tim Krul also not playing and centre half Teden Mengi absent from the Slovenia trip, where Japanese international Daiki Hashioka suffered a calf injury, it leaves Edwards short of first team players once more, as he has had to rely on a number of academy graduates to bolster the squad.

With the Hatters’ ongoing injury crisis one of the main reasons behind their relegation from the Premier League last term, without up to a dozen players at one stage, it’s something the Luton chief is eager to avoid when going into the new season, as he said: “It’s tough at the moment as we’re still managing people and bodies, so we’re having to be slightly different.

Reece Burke hasn't featured for Luton during pre-season yet - pic: Liam Smith

"We’ve had two games as well, it was different to last year (Slovenia trip). There was a recovery day in there as well as we haven’t got two teams I can play sixty, thirty and thirty, sixty. We’re spinning a few plates and looking after people. We’ve had Hashi’s injury which is frustrating, but we know we’ve got a lot of people to come back and help us and we’re working hard behind the scenes to get four, five, six, seven people back as soon as possible.”

Although Town are struggling for fit players and weren’t at their best during their 3-2 defeat to Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe at the weekend, trailing 3-0 with an hour gone, before Zack Nelson’s double made it closer in the final stages, Edwards wasn’t deflated in the slightest from the week away. They had also beaten Ukrainian Premier League side Rukh Lviv 1-0 beforehand, as the Luton chief continued: “I’m not going to let the result spoil my thoughts, it’s been a brilliant week apart from that.

"We’ve got to know a couple of new additions, some of the young lads have been well accepted into the group and have stepped up really well, Slovenia has once again looked after us really, really well. We had two good games, two tough tests, lots to work on and continue to build on, overall really positive.”

Luton returned to England over the weekend as they now prepare for a trip to Scottish Premier League side Dundee United on Friday night, before sending a mixed side of U21s and first team players to League Two Port Vale next Tuesday. They then complete their friendly campaign when welcoming La Liga side Celta Vigo to Kenilworth Road on Saturday, August 3 before their Championship opener with Burnley on Monday, August 12.

Edwards added: “We’ve got another good game to look forward to at the weekend up in Scotland, so we’ll recover Monday, after a tough week here, an enjoyable week here and then get back to training on Tuesday for preparations going into the weekend and the game on Friday. We’ve got three more games now for people to get more minutes before the season starts, so it’s approaching quickly.”