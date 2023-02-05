Luton boss Rob Edwards declared the Hatters is ’our team’ now after Town’s management team continued their magnificent start to life at Kenilworth by making it six wins from seven Championship clashes by beating Stoke City 1-0 yesterday.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s first goal of the season saw the hosts make it back-to back home victories for the first time this term and remain fourth in the table, now five points above seventh placed Millwall.

When Edwards took over back in November after Nathan Jones had opted to join Premier League Southampton, the club were 10th in the table, one point behind the top six and six off Watford in third.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards

After losing to Middlesbrough in his first match, the Town manager has recorded six wins from seven, picking up three successive victories twice as they are now three points above the Hornets with a game in hand too.

Speaking after yesterday’s victory, Edwards said: “First of all we came into a club that has been running very, very well for a number of years now.

"We’ve got some fantastic players and they’re the ones that go over the line and run and win the games, currently winning games.

"I’m so lucky with a brilliant group of staff as well, so we’ve been able to come in and hopefully make it seamless and keep going the things that the lads are good at.

“I feel like it’s our team now, I do, I recognise all the hard work that’s gone on before, but I feel that.