Edwards insists Luton have enough to stay in the Premier League despite third successive defeat

Luton boss Rob Edwards insists he has seen enough from his side in the opening three games of the season to believe they can stay in the Premier League this term.

The Hatters suffered a third successive defeat when going down 2-1 against West Ham United at Kenilworth Road last night, meaning they sit bottom of the table without a point to their name.

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring on 37 minutes, with Kurt Zouma doubling the lead late on, as although Mads Andersen’s stoppage time header raised hopes of an unlikely draw, Town couldn’t find an equaliser.

Luton boss Rob Edwards tries to get the crowd going against West Ham - pic: Liam Smith

It might have been different had James Ward-Prowse’s handball had been given as a penalty by VAR, but despite that, a confident Edwards said: “We just spoke about it in the dressing room there, West Ham are a very good team, but I didn't see anything to fear and the players felt the same.

“I thought it was a tight game, I thought we probably created the better chances, just, so we've got make sure that we're more ruthless when we do get those opportunities and we've got to try not to be too easy to score against, which we weren't tonight.

"We didn’t get opened up, they didn't create big opportunities, but those two were enough for them, so I do see enough definitely, definitely.

"I don't think anyone can disagree with that on tonight's performance, it was a tight game.

"We knew it was going to be different from Brighton and Chelsea, two possession based teams.

"I'm not sure what the possession was tonight, but on chances and shots, we did merit something from the game.

"I was pleased with many aspects of the game and it was a great the players absolutely fought to the end, you never know then.